NCRPO chief slams abusive policemen

Metro Manila Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar on Monday said he will not tolerate any abusive act by a police officer and that sanctions will be imposed on any erring policeman. This developed as another member of the Eastern Police District got involved in another controversy, and this time by threatening to arrest a man for “disrespecting” him at an eatery in San Juan City. The incident involving Police Senior Master Sergeant Arnulfo Ardales and Aaron Oliver Estrada was caught on video and went viral on social media. Ardales was caught shouting and cursing after Estrada allegedly blocked him while buying. “Nas’an ang ID mo? Ang bastos mo sa pulis, ah. Bumibili ako, haharangan mo ‘ko? Tarantado ka pala eh,” Ardales said. Estrada also asked why he was being asked to come with Ardales “Bakit ako sasama? Wala naman akong ginagawa, ah?” Estrada said. “Binabastos mo ako ‘di ba? Papalag ka? ‘Wag mo ko babastusin,” Ardales said. “We are public servants. We are here to serve and protect. To serve means going the extra mile to assist, help, and accommodate citizens beyond the call of duty,” Eleazar told police personnel at the San Juan City Police Station where he visited after he received information about the incident. “As public servants, patience should be our virtue.”During Eleazar’s visit at the police station, Ardales was absent and could not be contacted. Eleazar ordered the San Juan City Police Station commander to have Ardales report to the National Capital Region Police Office headquarters in Bicutan, Taguig City, immediately. He assured Estrada that his office will investigate the matter. He also guaranteed the safety of the victim and his family and urged them to file charges against the police officer. Eleazar earlier ordered the relief of Ardales from his post at the San Juan City Police Station, and his transfer to the Eastern Police District Headquarters Support Unit “while a thorough investigation on the incident is being conducted.” Just recently, EPD Police Chief Christopher Tambungan was relieved from his post for allegedly assaulting a female police officer. Eleazar ordered the administrative relief of Tambungan based on the complaint filed by police corporal April Santiago. Tambungan hit Santiago in the head and deliberately opened his car door to hit Santiago because Santiago failed to help him in a task. The report said Tambungan also committed verbal abuse on Santiago, who is assigned at the Greenhills Police Community Precinct of the San Juan City Police Station. Eleazar showed a copy of the CCTV footage of the incident, which happened in front of the Greenhills PCP on May 12.