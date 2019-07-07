Customs braces for another revamp

The Bureau of Customs is bracing for another revamp after President Rodrigo Duterte said he would be firing “a lot” of officials for corrupt practices. “When I go back, I would be firing more from the Bureau of Customs,” the President said Friday evening, adding that he might just tap the Philippine Army to man the bureau. “I do not believe that our Army officials are not allowed to work [in the Bureau of Customs]. Idiots. If my country is sinking, I cannot help my country?” “I will go for the Customs again. There will be a lot of dismissals,” the President added.Customs assistant commissioner Vincent Philip Maronilla said they are still in the dark as to who will get the axe. “No comment. We would allow the President to first make an announcement on who are the personalities because right now we do not know who would be affected by the planned changes in the bureau,” he said in an interview. To date, there are some five ex-military officials occupying top positions in the bureau, including Customs chief Rey Leonardo Guerrero, Deputy Director for Intelligence Group Raniel Ramiro, and Deputy Director for Internal Administration Group Donato Belmonte San Juan.