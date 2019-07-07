Duterte bats for new farm technology

President Rodrigo Duterte said Filipino farmers should utilize the latest farming technology to boost agricultural output and help attain food security. The President made the call during the inauguration of P1.7-billion Chen Yi Agventures rice processing plant in Alangalang, Leyte. “The rice processing center could help Filipino farmers increase their income and ensure the country’s food supply,” Duterte said. “This project is a testament to our commitment to find more ways to actively respond to the various problems and challenges confronting the agricultural industry, that we are taking initiatives to sustain our rice supply and ensure food security for our nation,” the President added.The two-hectare complex is the most technologically-advanced rice processing center in Southeast Asia, and the largest in the Visayas and Mindanao regions. The facility uses temperature-controlled silos with a total capacity of 6,000 metric tons of rice and will keep dried palay in a freshly harvested condition for over a year. “I hope that CYA and the local government of Leyte will continue to take further strides in spurring countryside development as well as the others in advancing the rice industry towards more progressive and modern practices,” he said.