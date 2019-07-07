SSS covers 3,000 job order employees

The state-run Social Security System will cover more than 3,000 contractual and job order personnel employed at the local government of Parañaque City after a memorandum of agreement was signed on June 3. The pension fund and the local government of Paranaque City agreed to formalize the SSS membership of the local government’s contractual and job order personnel through the KaltaSSS-Collect program. Under the deal, social security coverage will be provided to personnel who are not covered by the mandatory membership of the Government Service Insurance System or any social security scheme due to their employment status. “The SSS is pleased with the agreement with the local government of Parañaque which will ensure that their contractual and job order personnel will be entitled to social security benefits provided by SSS. We know how important these workers are in the government since they also work equally as hard as regular employees. The KaltaSSS-Collect agreement will be a mutually rewarding partnership if both our organizations meet our goals, for SSS to reach out and cover more workers and for the Parañaque LGU to help improve the lives of their contractual workers,” SSS president and chief executive officer Aurora Ignacio said. Contractual and job order personnel will be registered with the SSS as self-employed members, while the local government of Parañaque will act as a collecting agent who will remit their monthly SSS contributions through the KaltaSSS-Collect’s salary-deduction scheme. As active paying self-employed members, the job order and contractual employees of the local government will enjoy SSS benefits such as sickness, maternity, disability, retirement, funeral, and death or survivor’s pension.As of April, there are 37 organizations covered by KaltaSSS-Collect under SSS NCR South. “The job order personnel are the ones cleaning our streets and manning our traffic. They are very vulnerable. They are working day and night to serve our city. So, it is just fitting to provide them with social security benefits,” Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez said. Aside from KaltaSSS-Collect partnership, Olivarez noted that there are 25 tricycle organizations from the city listed under SSS’ micro-savings program AlkanSSSya. “When I talk to this sector, they are very happy with the benefits they get from the SSS. We are encouraging them to join the program for the benefit of each individual and their families,” Olivarez added. As of December 2018, SSS recorded 1,498 participating agencies under the KaltaSSS-Collect Program —1,020 local government units, 332 national government agencies, 88 state universities and colleges, 48 local water districts, and 10 professional groups/associations nationwide and collected more than P1.84 billion worth of member contributions.