Killer tilapia
In a telephone interview, police in Bugasong told Coconuts that Roger Marcelino, 49, of Sitio Dam, Barangay Tagudtud South was declared dead on arrival at the local Medicare hospital. Bugasong is about 65 kilometers, or an hour and 40 minutes, away from San Jose de Buenavista, Antique’s capital. Marcelino was fishing at the Paliwan River beside his home with his 11-year-old son and, as was his habit, put one tilapia in his mouth while he tried to catch more fish, his wife explained. The wife, who was not named in the Coconuts report, added that Roger must have accidentally swallowed the writhing, live fish. His son did not see the event unfold as he was in a different part of the river, she added.
