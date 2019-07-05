Senate secretary faces sanction for ‘inaction’

The Secretary of the Senate faces sanctions from the Civil Service Commission for her failure to act on a formal media request for assistance. The National Press Club has formally asked CSC chairperson Alicia Bala to look into the possible violation of civil service laws by Senate Secretary Myra Villarica involving a media inquiry coursed through the Office of the Senate Secretary last February. In a letter received by the CSC on June 18, NPC president Rolando B. Gonzalo called Bala’s attention to a letter of Dave Veridiano, a columnist for Balita, complaining about the inaction of Villarica in relation to his request for information pertaining to ‘institutional amendments’ made by members of the Senate to the 2019 national budget. “This is to refer to your good office a letter-complaint brought to our attention by a member of our profession referring to inaction of the Senate Secretary lawyer Myra Villarica which we believe warrant an inquiry or investigation,” Gonzalo said in his letter. He added that “the petitioner, Dave Veridiano, columnist of Balita, sought our attention with the prayer that his concern should be attended by the CSC which is considered a watchdog of all government officials and workers.” If found guilty of sitting on the formal request made by Veridiano in violation of existing civil service rules and the Code of Ethics and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees (Republic Act No. 6713), Villarica faces administrative disciplinary action, such as the payment of fines, suspension or even removal from office depending on the gravity of offense as determined after due notice and hearing. Veridiano had called the attention of the NPC to the failure of Villarica to act on his request for specific information related to the media statements of Sen. Panfilo Lacson that ‘institutional amendments’ were made by senators in the 2019 national budget.Veridiano first wrote a formal letter of request to Villarica on Feb. 26, stressing the need for ‘transparency’ in all government transactions, including legislative deliberations and other processes. He followed up on his letter request on March 14, two weeks after the letter was received by Villarica’s office, and was informed by a staff named ‘Ferly’ that ‘no action has been taken by the Office of the Senate Secretary’ on his request. Another follow-up call was made one week later, to another staff identified as ‘Theng’ and got a similar response. One week after, Veridiano made another call and staffer Perly Penaridondo said no action has still been taken on his request. In his letter to the NPC, Veridiano said “Villarica’s failure to respond and act on my request deprived me of my right to know how our honorable senators decided on the proposed 2019 national budget. This is a violation of the FOI (Freedom of Information) law.” Villarica’s inaction was also a violation of Rule VI sections 1 and 3 of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees (Republic Act No. 6713), which states that “as a general rule, when a request or petition, whether written or verbal, can be disposed of promptly and expeditiously, the official and employee in charge to whom the same is presented shall do so immediately, without discrimination, and in no case beyond fifteen (15) working days from receipt of the request or petition.” Veridiano has expressed hope that once an investigation is conducted, sanctions can be carried out against the erring or inefficient government official.