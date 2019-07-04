Super cockroaches resist pesticides
Some disturbing news is sending ripples across the globe, showing what observers call a fatalistic vision: That cockroaches have apparently begun to develop a cross-resistance to powerful insecticides. A study led by Michael Scharf of the Indiana, USA-based Purdie University, exposed German cockroaches to different insecticides and discovered the cockroach populations not only developed a resistance to the insecticide they were exposed to, but also picked up resistances to other insecticides. The super-immune insects can then pass their resistance on to their offspring, making it only a matter of time before a given population becomes, essentially, insecticide-proof, according to the study. Purdue University is a public research university in West Lafayette, Indiana, and the flagship campus of the Purdue University system.
