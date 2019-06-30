SSS steps up campaign vs. non-compliant employers

The state-run Social Security System continued its nationwide campaign against non-compliant employers with its second simultaneous Run After Contribution Evaders (RACE) Campaign in Binondo, Cabanatuan, Dumaguete, and Iligan on Thursday. SSS president and chief executive officer Aurora C. Ignacio said 53 establishments were visited by the RACE team and posted “Show Cause Orders” to remind them of their obligations under Republic Act 11199 or the Social Security Act of 2018. “The non-compliance of these establishments to the Social Security Law jeopardizes the social security protection of more than 125 employees as their employers failed to pay their contributions. Social security coverage is one of the basic rights of every employee,” Ignacio said. Of the 53 non-compliant business establishments, 14 were from Binondo in Manila, 13 from Cabanatuan City in Nueva Ecija, 11 from Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental, and 15 from Iligan City. The participating SSS branches are expected to collect—P4.12 million worth of contribution delinquencies from these employers. The RACE Team in Binondo visited 14 establishments for not registering their business to SSS while 13 establishments were also visited in Cabanatuan due to non-registration of business, non-production of records, and non-remittance of SSS contributions. In Dumaguete, 11 establishments received Show Cause Orders from the RACE Team due to non-remittance of SSS contributions and under-reporting of employees. SSS Dumaguete is expected to collect contribution delinquencies amounting to P1.70 million. In Iligan, similar notices were also issued to six establishments due to non-reporting of employees, one for non-registration of business to SSS, and eight for non-remittance of SSS contributions with total delinquency worth of P2.42 million.“With the simultaneous nationwide conduct of the RACE Campaign, we hope to further raise employers’ compliance with the Social Security Law,” Ignacio said. All employers subject to the RACE operations should show cause within a non-extendable period of fifteen days from notice or posting of the order why no legal action shall be taken against them. “Our employers can avoid being subjected to RACE campaign by coordinating with the nearest SSS branch to comply with the law. Currently, we have a Contribution Penalty Condonation Program wherein employers can settle their unpaid premiums with paying any penalty,” Ignacio said. “We encourage delinquent employers to avail themselves of this program and settle their obligations to SSS. The program will only run ‪until September 1 this year. This is their opportunity to clean up their records to have a good standing with SSS and pay their obligations without paying penalties,” she added. This is the second time the pension fund conducted a nationwide simultaneous RACE campaign. The first leg of the simultaneous RACE campaign was also held in Mandaluyong City, San Fernando City in Pampanga, Mandaue City in Cebu and Dipolog City in Zamboanga del Norte last June 14.