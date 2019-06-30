TOFIL Awards deadline set

posted June 29, 2019 at 10:40 pm by Manila Standard June 29, 2019 at 10:40 pm

TOFIL AWARDS 2019. Former Insular Life chairman JCI Senator Vicente Ayllon receives a plaque of recognition and the book ‘Silver Linings: The Continuing Saga of the 1986 People Power Revolution’ from publisher/author JCI Senator Melandrew T. Velasco who serves as this year’s TOFIL national chairman. During the March 6 national launch at Club Filipino, the 2019 TOFIL Executive Committee headed by JCISP president Jun Roque, ANSA Foundation president Philip Nocom and TOFIL Foundation chairman Bicbic Garcia formally honored Ayllon and Insular Life for their contributions to the growth of TOFIL as an institution being the prime movers and institutional partners for 26 years until ANSA Foundation took over in 2016. The submission of nominees to this year’s search for The Outstanding Filipinos (TOFIL) Awards has been firmed up on July 15 without extension. This was announced by the JCI Senate Philippines and its institutional partners ANSA Foundation and TOFIL Foundation headed by JCI Senate President Jun Roque, TOFIL National Chairman JCI Senator Melandrew Velasco, ANSA Foundation president Philip Nocom and JCISP TOFIL Foundation Chairman JCI Senator Rogelio Garcia.“We are flooded with queries with regards to this year’s TOFIL search under a banner theme “Nation Builders and Heroes in Our Midst,” said Velasco. The TOFIL awards recognize outstanding Filipinos who made great contribution to nation-building and it is open to all Filipinos 41 years of age and above.For over 30 years, more than 100 eminent Filipinos have received the TOFIL awards notably the coveted trophy designed by the late National Artist Napoleon “Billy” V. Abueva. TOFIL Search Committee chairman Beep Tan is optimistic that a record number of nominees will be received by this year’s TOFIL Executive Committee. “Aside from submitting the official nominations and bid books at the JCISP Secretariat at the Chino Roces national headquarters, nominators can also log on to jcitofil.com to download forms and also nominate online and submit nominations and bid book via e-mail,” said Tan.

