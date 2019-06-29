Ombudsman pulls out usurpation case vs. Noy

posted June 28, 2019 at 11:30 pm by Rio N. Araja June 28, 2019 at 11:30 pm

Ombudsman Samuel Martires has pulled out the graft and usurpation of official functions complaints filed against former President Benigno Aquino III with the Sandiganbayan after finding "no sufficient ground" to indict him. "And thereafter the same be considered dismissed, without prejudice to the filing of appropriate charges against accused after the conduct of preliminary investigation," the Office of the Ombudsman said in two-page motion to withdraw information. "Other reliefs as may be deemed just and equitable under the premises are likewise prayed for." In November 2017, then Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales accused Aquino of graft and usurpation of authority in connection to the January 2015 Mamasapano massacre that killed 44 elite policemen. The Ombudsman then alleged Aquino "willfully, unlawfully and feloniously" allowed former Philippine National Police chief Alan Purisima, then suspended, to take part in the planning of the operation. The ex-President maintained his innocence, saying the botched anti-terror mission was not his fault, and instead blamed ex-Special Action Force director Getulio Napeñas for disobeying his orders to coordinate with the Philippine Army.

