Bello warns erring firms

The Department of Labor and Employment slapped P20,000 fines to a number of erring private companies who failed to meet the requirements of the Occupation Safety and Health standards which amounted to P950,000 for the first five months of 2019. Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III warned companies from violating the OSHS that they may face stiffer penalties after the department implemented Republic Act 11058. The DOLE’s Bureau of Working Conditions said at least 22,774 establishments nationwide were inspected by the department from January to May this year. Bello said that establishments, which will fail to register with the DOLE, or provide job safety instruction or orientation to their employees prior to work will be fined P20,000. If a company fails to provide the necessary OSHS training to their workers, they could be assessed a fine of P25,000. A P30,000 fine will be imposed for firms if they commit these infractions: failure to provide safety signage and devices; failure to provide the necessary medical supplies, equipment and facilities; and failure to submit reportorial requirements as prescribed by OSHS standards.The P40,000 fine will apply for the lack of safety officer and/or Occupational Health personnel; personnel or professionals for OSHS standards who have no certification; lack of safety and health committee; lack or unimplemented comprehensive safety and health program; lack of information on hazards and risks; violation of sanitary and welfare facilities provisions of the OSHS Law. A P50,000 penalty will be imposed for unapproved or uncertified devices and equipment; violation on the personal protective equipment of the OSHS law; and noncompliance with the DOLE’s work stoppage order.. “The penalties shall be computed on a per day basis until full compliance is reckoned from the date of notice or service of the compliance order to the employer without prejudice to the filing of a criminal or civil case in the regular courts,” the IRR read. The fines collected from OSHS violators will be used by the government to provide incentives like training and orientation to qualified OSHS-compliant employers and workers.