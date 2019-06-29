Over 10K pass PNP entrance exams

A total 10,602 out of 46,419 examinees passed the latest Philippine National Police Entrance and Promotional Examinations, the National Police Commission said on Friday. This translates to a 22.84-percent passing rate of the exams last April 28 at designated testing centers in all regions of the country. The number of passers is distributed as: 5,121 passers of the PNP Entrance examination, representing 15.53 percent of the 32,972 PNPE examinees; and the combined 5,481 passers of the Police Officer (3,363), Senior Police Officer (1,735), Inspector (347) and Superintendent (36) examination categories, constituting 40.76 percent of the 13,447 in-service police officers who took the PNP promotional examinations. The eligibility conferred upon passing the PNPE is one of the requirements for appointment in the PNP as a Patrolman/Patrolwoman while passing a promotional examination is considered appropriate for promotion to a higher rank. “The release of the results of police exams is in consonance with the Commission’s commitment to the Department of Budget and Management [DBM] to make available the examination results within 45 working days from the date of the examinations, and in sync with the recruitment process being undertaken by the PNP,” Napolcom vice chairman lawyer Rogelio Casurao said in a statement.Casurao said the Napolcom was ready to detect and address examination anomalies using answer pattern analysis. He also reiterated the Napolcom’s earlier warning to all examinees to refrain from cheating, impersonation, perjury or violation of examination rules, among others or face sanctions with perpetual disqualification from taking future Napolcom examinations. The list of successful examinees will be posted at the Napolcom Central Office located at DILG-Napolcom Center, Napoclom Building, Edsa corner Quezon Avenue, West Triangle, Quezon City. It can be viewed at the Napolcom website atwww.napolcom.gov.ph. Individual Certificate of Eligibility or Report of Rating will be sent by mail to all examinees. Certification of successful examinees may be issued upon request at both the Napolcom central and regional offices.