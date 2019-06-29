ALL SECTIONS
Saturday June 29, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Over 10K pass PNP entrance exams

posted June 28, 2019 at 10:10 pm by  PNA
A total 10,602 out of 46,419 examinees passed the latest Philippine National Police Entrance and Promotional Examinations, the National Police Commission said on Friday.

This translates to a 22.84-percent passing rate of the exams last April 28 at designated testing centers in all regions of the country.

The number of passers is distributed as: 5,121 passers of the PNP Entrance examination, representing 15.53 percent of the 32,972 PNPE examinees; and the combined 5,481 passers of the Police Officer (3,363), Senior Police Officer (1,735), Inspector (347) and Superintendent (36) examination categories, constituting 40.76 percent of the 13,447 in-service police officers who took the PNP promotional examinations.

The eligibility conferred upon passing the PNPE is one of the requirements for appointment in the PNP as a Patrolman/Patrolwoman while passing a promotional examination is considered appropriate for promotion to a higher rank.

“The release of the results of police exams is in consonance with the Commission’s commitment to the Department of Budget and Management [DBM] to make available the examination results within 45 working days from the date of the examinations, and in sync with the recruitment process being undertaken by the PNP,” Napolcom vice chairman lawyer Rogelio Casurao said in a statement.

Casurao said the Napolcom was ready to detect and address examination anomalies using answer pattern analysis.

He also reiterated the Napolcom’s earlier warning to all examinees to refrain from cheating, impersonation, perjury or violation of examination rules, among others or face sanctions with perpetual disqualification from taking future Napolcom examinations.

The list of successful examinees will be posted at the Napolcom Central Office located at DILG-Napolcom Center, Napoclom Building, Edsa corner Quezon Avenue, West Triangle, Quezon City. It can be viewed at the Napolcom website atwww.napolcom.gov.ph. Individual Certificate of Eligibility or Report of Rating will be sent by mail to all examinees.

Certification of successful examinees may be issued upon request at both the Napolcom central and regional offices.

Topics: Philippine National Police Entrance and Promotional Examinations , National Police Commission , PNP

Related stories:

No related stories matched this topic.

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard