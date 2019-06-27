Driving romance: Thrill that may kill

The Department of Transportation has a timely caveat for drivers with their loved ones seated beside them: Have your hands on the wheel.
The DoTr issued the tough admonition after a video of a young couple snuggling and kissing each other while on the road went viral on social media.
The video, posted by Facebook user Carbrazzer.tv, has been viewed more than 898,000 since it was uploaded on June 21.
“We understand you love each other [but] we want you to be safe,” the agency wrote on a Facebook post.
It said that kind of romance was better geared up elsewhere, saying drivers must be reminded that when behind the steering wheel and speeding down the road, the focus must be on the road.
The agency said the video clip has been submitted to the Land Transportation Office for investigation and proper action.