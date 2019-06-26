270 SM scholars graduate

The Board of Trustees of SM Foundation will hold the 23rd presentation of SM scholar-graduates at the SMX Convention Center on June 26, 2019. This will be the first time that SM patriarch, Henry Sy Sr., will not be around to meet the young graduates who have benefited from a program he institutionalized in 1993 with the acceptance of the first SM Foundation scholars. The SM College Scholarship program is the flagship program of SM Foundation. Borne out of his belief that education is the best defense against poverty, the scholarship program has grown to support over 1,500 college students and 2,000 tech-voc scholars at any given time. School year 2018-2019 boasts of 270 scholar-graduates who will be meeting their benefactors, the children of “Tatang” and “Nanang” Sy. Among these graduates are 2 summa cum laudes: Jhon Angelo C. Virtucio, Bachelor of Science in Information Technology, Manuel Enverga University Foundation and Cristopherson A. Perez, Bachelor of Science in Accountancy, National University; 15 magna cum laudes; 31 cum laudes; and two graduates with academic distinction awards.Theme for this year’s presentation of scholar-graduates is “Celebrating Tatang’s Legacy” with SM Investments Corp. senior vice president lawyer Epitacio B. Borcelis, Jr. as guest speaker. Like previous presentations, parents and siblings join the graduates on this unique opportunity to meet their benefactors, the members the SM family and the Board of Trustees of the Foundation led by its chairman and president, Jose Sio. Testimonials will be given by graduates and select parents. As its tradition, each graduate will receive a hand watch with their names engraved from the Sy family. The occasion will be capped with dinner to be hosted by the family and SM Foundation.