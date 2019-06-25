PAL chief retires effective June 30

The board of directors of Philippine Airlines on Monday approved the request for the retirement of Jaime Bautista as PAL president-chief operating officer. The retirement of Bautista will be effective June 30. In a resolution initiated by directors Estelito Mendoza and former BSP Governor Amando Tetangco, the PAL Board expressed its gratitude and appreciation for Bautista’s dedication and commitment to the national flag carrier where he served for more than 26 years. The PAL Board cited his efforts to steer PAL to greater heights through initiatives anchored on fleet modernization, flight route network expansion and service innovation.PAL executive vice president/treasurer and chief administrative officer Vivienne K. Tan is working closely with the outgoing PAL president for a smooth and orderly transition. Tan said, “My family and I express our gratitude and only wish for the best for Jimmy Bautista as he gears up for the next chapter of his life. As we transition to new management, I urge all of you―my Philippine Airlines family―to continue your primary focus: Your work, your mandate in the company. “When each of us contributes productively, we will collectively succeed. We must show the country and the world at large that our priority is the continued success of the flag carrier,” she added.