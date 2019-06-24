Leyte lass crowned Tourism ambassador
Basiano, 21, competed with 19 other contestants during the first Ambassador and Ambassadress of the World-Philippines 2019 competition in Manila on June 22. The 5-foot-nine beauty queen will now represent the Philippines in the Miss Friendship International pageant in China in July. Basiano, the top-15 finisher in the Ms. Earth Philippines 2018 beauty contest, described the Ambassador of the World-Philippines beauty pageant as “nerve-racking and exciting.” She said this was her first time to join a competition “wherein one’s pageantry experience and modeling skills will be tested.” Basiano, a part-time model and a fourth-year Tourism student at the Asian Development Foundation College in Tacloban, says she has dreamed of representing the Philippines in an international beauty pageant.
