BI denies targeting Chinese

The Bureau of Immigration has intensified its drive against illegal foreign workers but clarified the “crackdown” is not targeting Chinese nationals solely but all foreigner employees who do not have the required working permits. The drive against illegal foreign workers resulted in the arrest of 35 Chinese men working as construction workers in a subdivision in Parañaque, according to Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente. “We are not cracking down on specific nationalities,” Morente said. “We are after all illegal aliens. If you are an illegal alien, then let this serve as a reminder. Comply with the law, lest you face the sanctions,” he said. The Immigration chief also urged the public to forward information about illegal aliens in their area. “We urge the public to help us get rid of these illegal aliens by reporting those within your community,” he said.Senator Joel Villanueva, who chairs the Senate Committee on Labor, said that while there are undocumented OFWs in other countries, the government should still crack the whip on foreigners illegally working here. “While we reiterate that we do not condone the presence of illegal Filipino workers abroad, the government should take note that the case of illegal aliens working in our country is different from those of Filipino workers abroad,” he said. Villanueva said the increasing number of illegal foreign workers in the country is “unacceptable” because they take away job opportunities from Filipinos who can perform their work. The Department of Labor and Employment earlier reported that half of the 115,652 alien employment permits it issued from 2015 to 2017 were given to Chinese individuals.