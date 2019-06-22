Rock-eating worm found in Bohol
The shipworm was found in the low banks of the Abatan River, in eastern Bohol. The river winds through the towns of Catigbian, Antequera, Balilihan, and Maribojoc to its mouth at Cortes. Scientists were first tipped off to the species (Lithoredo abatanica) by locals who told tales of a creature called “antingaw” that eats rock and is given to young mothers to induce lactation. The researchers investigated the scene with a hammer and chisel in hand and “splashed around in the river,” much to the bemusement of the locals, IFLScience reported. They discovered that these mollusks do indeed munch their way through limestone bedrock, burrowing thick tunnels with their pudgy bodies. “Cracking open the rock and seeing these plump little worms flop out was really, really cool,” said lead author Reuben Shipway, a postdoctoral researcher at Northeastern University, to IFLScience. “We knew we had hit shipworm gold.” “Most shipworms are long, skinny, and worm-like―usually as big as your pinky in terms of thickness, so these ones are really quite different,” added Shipway. “These animals are quite chubby, robust. They look really different. Where they get their nutrition we don’t know.” The locals were essential in guiding the team to these one-of-a-kind rock munchers, but the discovery would not have been possible had they not been alerted to the existence of the creature based on the efforts of an expedition by the Museum d’Histoire Naturelle in Paris, led by Philippe Bouchet. The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, was part of a larger project under the Philippine Mollusk Symbiont International Cooperative Biodiversity Group (ICBG). “The purpose of this group is to discover new biodiversity and try to discover drugs from that biodiversity,” said Shipway. “So when we find something like this, it’s like Christmas.” Shipworms are so-named for their wood-eating proclivities, devouring their way through ship bottoms, docks, and wood submerged from wrecks. They have gained notoriety over the past couple of millennia as a threat to sailing expeditions. Until now, all previous shipworms bore through wood, but not so it seems for this soft-bodied, inch-thick mollusk. “In fact, the Abatan River is the only region on Earth that we know of where creatures like this exist,” Shipway said.