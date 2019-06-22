Locals join world skateboard day

Skateboarders gathered in Manila and filled the streets of the big city on Friday as they marked Go Skateboarding Day, celebrated worldwide on June 21.

The event aims to bring environmental awareness and also calls for public skate parks and spaces for skaters to practice and play. Go Skateboarding Day is an annual holiday created by the International Association of Skateboard Companies to promote skateboarding. It was started in California in 2004 by Don Brown, and anyone who owns a skateboard has to participate. The IASC sought to make skateboarding more accessible to the world through various events held in major cities around the world.In 2006, more than 350 events took place in 32 countries around the world, and, the following year, the IASC received Special Congressional Recognition from US Congresswoman Loretta Sanchez for its work in promoting the sport of skateboarding and encouraging young people to get outside and practice the sport. “On June 21 skateboarders around the globe will celebrate the pure exhilaration, creativity, and spirit of one of the most infuential activities in the world by blowing off all other obligations to go skateboarding,” industry magazine TransWorld Skateboarding said. “OK, most skateboarders do this every day of their lives, but this is just one more reason to blow off your television/computer/video games and go skateboarding!” it added.