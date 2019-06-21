ALL SECTIONS
Friday June 21, 2019

35 Chinese illegals nabbed, up for deportation

posted June 21, 2019 at 01:15 am by  Vito Barcelo
Immigration authorities have arrested 35 Chinese for illegally working as construction workers in a subdivision in Parañaque, an official said Thursday.

Immigration Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said the Chinese were arrested based on a complaint that they were causing trouble at the construction site. 

“The location keeps on popping in different complaints, so this prompted us to conduct surveillance in the area and we indeed confirmed the presence of these illegal workers, Manahan said.

He said at least two local construction companies with building projects in three different streets in the village were involved in the hiring of the Chinese.

The Chinese were caught doing manual labor, Manahan said, adding  they were caught doing tile setting, finishing works, wood works and other construction activities, which is in clear violation of the conditions of their stay,

Foreign nationals are not allowed to do manual labor in the Philippines.

In September, Immigration also arrested 34 Chinese construction workers in a building along Macapagal Avenue.

Manahan said the Chinese refused to identify themselves, but he said thorough biometric records check will reveal their true identities.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said he will initiate deportation proceedings against these illegal aliens for blatantly disobeying the law. They will be deported and barred from returning to the Philippines.

Morente urged the public to forward information about illegal aliens in their area.

“We urge the public to help us get rid of these illegal aliens by reporting those within your community,” he said.

