1st section of C5 South Link opened

The Department of Public Works and Highways and Cavitex Infrastructure Corp. on Thursday jointly announced the opening of the first section of the P10-billion C5 South Link Expressway by July this year. “We are fast-tracking construction to be able to open the 2.2-kilometer segment 3A1 towards the end of July to immediately alleviate congestion and enable motorists to easily cross from Merville, Parañaque to Taguig and vice versa,” Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said. Villar said this alignment featured the bridge that crosses over Skyway at grade and SLEX and aimed to decongest Sales Road as well as the East and East Service Roads. “Vehicular traffic spends about 1.5 hours just to cross from Villamor to Taguig via Fort Bonifacio. This section alone will help about 5,000 vehicles easily cross in under three minutes,” he added. The entire C5 South Link, expected to be completed by 2021, will seamlessly connect Circumferential Road 5 to Cavitex via Merville and Sucat in Parañaque. “When completed, C5 South Link will seamlessly connect C5 and Cavitex via Merville and Sucat. It will benefit about 50,000 cars in key areas of Metro Manila such as Makati, Taguig, Las Pinas, Pasay, and Parañaque, as well as roads of EDSA, Sales, East and East Service Roads,” Bobby Bontia, president and general manager of CIC, said. “C5 South Link from CP Garcia, Taguig when connected to Cavitex, Parañaque maybe traverse in under 10 minutes,” he added.CIC is a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. MPTC is also building the P35.43-billion Cavite Laguna Expressway, a four-lane, 47-kilometer closed-system toll expressway connecting Cavitex (Manila–Cavite Expressway) and South Luzon Expressway. The company also secured the original proponent status from DPWH for its unsolicited proposal to build the P22.43-billion Cavite-Batangas Expressway. CTBex is a 49-kilometer expressway that will connect Cavite and Batangas, with a spur road to Tagaytay City and ultimately terminating in Nasugbu, with another spur road to Tuy, Batangas. MPTC also operates the North Luzon Expressway, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway and Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway in the Visayas Region.