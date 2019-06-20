Frequent farting? Leave out camote
Citing a study, Dr. Isaac David Ampil says in an episode of “Pinoy MD” that people normally let loose about 17 to 23 times daily―but no one really consciously counts the flatulence bombs they unleash to unknowing bystanders. “But if you’re doing it too much, it may be a sign that you have problems with digestion,” said Ampil, who is also senior vice president and head of Research and Biotechnology of St. Luke’s Hospital. As part of the normal process of digestion, passing gas is a way for the body to expend the excessive air released when food is digested, noted the oncologist, who’s also a surgeon. Other health conditions could cause excess flatulence, Ampil said, along with a diet with too much complex carbohydrates such as potatoes and sweet potatoes or “kamote”―which Filipinos often point to as a culprit.