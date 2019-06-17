Fewer crimes in May, PNP cites data

The crime volume nationwide declined by 10 percent in May compared with the same month last year as a result of an intensified drive against crime and lawlessness. Records from the Philippine National Police Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management says the total crime volume in May 2019 was 38,284 compared with 42,527 in the same period last year. The PNP data also showed a 22.6-percent drop in index crimes such as murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, carjacking and cattle rustling, or from 7,421 in May 2018 to 5,744 in May 2019. Meanwhile, non-index crimes dropped by 7.31 percent to 32,540 from 35,106. Non-index crimes refer to cases of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, reckless imprudence resulting in physical injury, reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property and violation of special laws, among other things. Interior Secretary Eduardo Año praised the PNP for what he called its unwavering commitment to curb criminality in the country. “Congratulations, PNP, for making our streets safer and making our people feel more secure. I urge you to continue your anti-crime initiatives with greater vigor and zeal, Año said in a statement on Sunday. He also commended the PNP for its efforts to rid its ranks of erring and corrupt police personnel.“I would like to commend the PNP for its internal cleansing program aimed at ridding its ranks of misfits and scalawags,” Año said. “The PNP has helped a lot in our goal of bringing back the people’s trust and love to the government.” Earlier, Año conferred the Distinguished Service Medal to PNP chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde for his invaluable service as the PNP’s Security Task Force 2019 overall commander during the May 13, 2019 mid-term elections. “Through General Albayalde’s superb leadership and commitment, our entire police force became instrumental in ensuring that the 2019 mid-term elections transpired smoothly,” Año said. He said election-related violent incidents (ERVI) plunged by 60 percent during this year’s mid-term polls. Data from the PNP shows that only 43 election-related violent incidents (ERVI) were recorded this year compared with 106 in 2016. The DILG also awarded the 10 PNP Marawi Crisis Commanders with Distinguished Conduct Medals for “ensuring that police units deployed during the siege performed at their best.”