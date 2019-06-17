Grab PH hires riders from urban poor sector

Grab Philippines has partnered with the Presidential Commission on Urban Poor in the recruitment of transport network vehicle service riders from the urban poor sector.
Alvin Feliciano, PCUP chairperson and chief executive officer, said Grab, through its food service extension, has recently accredited 75 motor bike riders during the agency’s employment caravan in Bacoor and Imus City, Cavite.
“Most of those from the urban poor areas use motor bikes as their means of transportation. This has been the reason why I asked Grab for a partnership in providing alternative livelihood,” he said.
Grab is one of the corporate partners of the urban poor commission to provide employment and livelihood opportunities to the marginalized sector to address their employment issues.
On July 5, Grab will join another caravan in Caloocan City.