Vatican: Pinoy is ‘Servant of God’

The House of Representatives has adopted Resolution 2597 expressing “the jubilation and exultation of the chamber, in solidarity with the Filipino people,” for the honor bestowed by the Vatican on Darwin Ramos, the first non-martyr Filipino to receive the title Servant of God. The resolution that was adopted under the leadership of Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo said in 2006, he got acquainted with a group of street educators from the ANAK-Tulay ng Kabataan Foundation, and had since served in one of the centers being run by the foundation to help other street children. On March 29, 2019, the Vatican proclaimed Darwin Ramos as “Servant of God” through a declaration by Cardinal Angelo Becciu, Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints in Rome. Bishop Honesto Ongtioco initiated the process at the request of the Friends of Darwin Ramos Association. Cardinal Angelo Becciu signed the nihil obstat after which the inquiry for the canonization of Darwin Ramos at the Diocesan Court of Cubao will be conducted by the postular, the French Dominican Fr. Thomas de Gabory. Ramos, born on Dec. 17, 1994 in Pasay City, was raised in the slums of P. Villanueva Street and was pushed by extreme poverty to become a garbage scavenger to help his family survive. He passed away on Sept. 23, 2012.While serving in the center, Darwin discovered the Catholic faith at 11 years old and on Dec. 23, 2006, he received the Sacrament of Baptism. He later received the First Communion and the Sacrament of Confirmation on Dec. 22, 2007. Darwin was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscular degeneration. The disease took its toll on him. He suffered in pain until he can no longer stand. He had tight or rigid joints making walking and breathing difficult. Maricel V. Cruz In suffering, Darwin endured and adhered to his profound Catholic faith, continued to offer himself to Christ, called his illness a “mission” instead of affliction, and vowed to continue serving the Lord during his last remaining days. He maintained a friendly attitude with nothing but gratitude to those who took care of him.