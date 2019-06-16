MMDA seeks hazard pay, incentives

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Danilo Lim on Saturday said his agency is planning to give hazard pay and other incentives to traffic enforcers whose lives are at risk while on duty. Lim said it is high time the government recognizes the hard work and efforts of the MMDA’s frontliners manning and managing traffic along Epifanio de los Santos Avenue, the metro’s busiest thoroughfare. “I understand your plight in manning your posts and we have been pushing for the granting of your hazard pay considering the risks you encounter daily,” Lim said addressing some 300 traffic enforcers in a formation ceremony. A research study conducted by Emmanuel Baja of the National Institute for Health-University of the Philippines revealed that traffic enforcers on Edsa face health risks, which include high blood pressure and respiratory problems due to exposure to black carbon and heavy metals. “We shall write a letter to the President to revive the granting of hazard pay. Let’s hope we be given the chance,” said Lim. The MMDA chief also took the occasion to remind traffic enforcers on the need to instill discipline among their ranks. “Since I took over, we have dismissed a lot because of illegal activities that still happen,” said Lim.Lim assured traffic enforcers their needs are being addressed as long as they perform their duties well even as he vowed to crack the whip against enforcers who engage in corrupt practices. “Low salary is not an excuse to engage in unscrupulous activities,” he said. “Do not lose hope. We have so many plans. Expect more good things to come our way and as front-liners, you are the first who would benefit. Just render excellent public service in the performance of your duties,” said Lim. The MMDA in 2017 asked the House of Representatives to pass a law providing hazard pay and salary increase for traffic enforcers. Lim is also pushing for the regularization of job order enforcers who are not entitled to benefits.