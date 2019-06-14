NCRPO’s Eleazar relieves Pasig precinct commander

Metro Manila Manila police director Guillermo Eleazar ordered the relief of a Pasig City precinct commander after he discovered that personnel and people transacting at the precinct were exposed to unsanitary conditions and dirty workplace. Eleazar ordered the relief of Capt. Eleno Ilustrisimo, head of the Pasig City police community precinct 1, following a surprise inspection at the precinct. “I inspected [the precinct] on May 24 and I saw the surroundings were dirty. I inspected yesterday, it remains like that. It’s already strike two for him. They should have cleaned before we returned yesterday but it is still the same when we went there,” he said Thursday. Eleazar said Ilustrisimo’s relief must serve as a stern warning to all police station and precinct commanders in Metro Manila to clean-up their surroundings. He said he asked the Pasig City police chief to designate someone to replace Ilustrisimo. “Cleanliness in your place is important. There are a lot of cigarette butts, empty water bottles and candy wrappers during my inspection. I told them even if they have old equipment, as long as these are in order, the people will still find it presentable, especially complainants. The comfort rooms should not have any foul smell. It is important to have a good and clean working environment,” he said. Eleazar and other officials of the National Capital Region Police Office conducted a random inspection of police community precincts in Metro Manila to ensure alertness of personnel and cleanliness. “Police commanders should always make sure that the surroundings are clean. Clean office, clean mindset, clean manner of working for the people. The people’s trust will be restored if they see clean surroundings of police stations. What I mean here is exaggerated cleanliness,” Eleazar said.Aside from police stations and precincts, the NCRPO chief also visited computer shops near schools and universities to ensure that the local ordinance regarding minors are not allowed at the premises during school hours. Meanwhile, Eleazar assured the public that police operatives involved in the anti-criminality campaign were guided with human rights law. “In all of our police work it is very important that we have the knowledge, training and appreciation of human rights,” said Eleazar in a recent forum at Novotel Manila. He said more than just being enforcers of the law, the police were duty-bound to respect, protect and fulfill the rights of the citizens. “As part of the priority thrust of the NCRPO, human rights principles are strictly observed in relentless campaign against criminality and illegal drugs.” Eleazar emphasized that they would respect human rights in fulfilling the vision of President Rodrigo Duterte. “We have learned a lot during our operations, what we can say [is that] that our operations must be done according to protocol,” he said.