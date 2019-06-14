Only18 senatorial bets filed their SOCEs—Comelec

Only 18 out of the 62 senatorial bets who ran in the 2019 midterm elections has filed their statement of contributions and Expenditures as the deadline of filing ends June 13. A Comelec official said the deadline is for all losing candidates and will not be extended. Comelec Campaign Finance Office head lawyer Efraim Bag-id said winners in the midterm polls may file their Soce even after six months from their proclamation date. The Comelec official revealed that only 18 senatorial bets have filed their Soce yesterday noon but expects the number to increase after the deadline expires at five in the afternoon of June 13. “Failure to submit Soce on time is punishable by an administrative fine that ranges from P6,000 to P10,000, depending on the position sought by the candidate in the elections,” the Comelec official said. He said candidates who have failed to submit their Soces for two consecutive occasions is already a ground for perpetual disqualification from elections.Meanwhile, the elected public official who fails to comply with the rule after six months of risks being perpetually disqualified to hold office. Section 14 of Republic Act No. 7166 states that all candidates should file their Soce within 30 days after the election. It says that “No person elected to any public offices shall enter upon the duties of his office until he has filed the statement of contributions and expenditures herein required.” Should the candidate refuse to comply and commits a second offense, the law states that he or she would be subjected to perpetual disqualification from ever holding public office.