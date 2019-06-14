1,800 new lawyers take oath before SC justice

The 1,800 passers of last year’s Bar exams on Thursday took their oath as new lawyers. The Supreme Court held a special en banc session for the oathtaking ceremony at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City. Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe, chairman of this year’s bar examinations committee, called on the new lawyers who belong to the “millennial” generation to make good use of their advantages in technology. “In this day and age where we are all inter-connected through channels of cyberspace, you can do more to influence society in a good way. Use the gifts of technology not for your own personal interests and gain but for the improvement of the legal field,” the magistrate said in her speech. Bernabe also called on the new lawyers to “uphold the ideals of truth and justice to be life-long disciples of the law.”“As the future leaders of the legal profession assume the greater responsibility of harnessing the law rot meet the new challenges brought about by this modern age,” she said. The latest set of bar passers will officially become lawyers upon signing the Roll of Attorneys in the SC starting today (June 14) where each of them will be given a bar roll number. The 1,800 new lawyers constitute 22.07 percent of the record 8,155 examinees who took the bar exams in November last year.