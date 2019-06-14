ALL SECTIONS
Friday June 14, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

1,800 new lawyers take oath before SC justice

posted June 13, 2019 at 11:20 pm by  Rey E. Requejo
The 1,800 passers of last year’s Bar exams on Thursday took their oath as new lawyers.

The Supreme Court held a special en banc session for the oathtaking ceremony at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe, chairman of this year’s bar examinations committee, called on the new lawyers who belong to the “millennial” generation to make good use of their advantages in technology.

“In this day and age where we are all inter-connected through channels of cyberspace, you can do more to influence society in a good way. Use the gifts of technology not for your own personal interests and gain but for the improvement of the legal field,” the magistrate said in her speech.

Bernabe also called on the new lawyers to “uphold the ideals of truth and justice to be life-long disciples of the law.”

“As the future leaders of the legal profession assume the greater responsibility of harnessing the law rot meet the new challenges brought about by this modern age,” she said.

The latest set of bar passers will officially become lawyers upon signing the Roll of Attorneys in the SC starting today (June 14) where each of them will be given a bar roll number.

The 1,800 new lawyers constitute 22.07 percent of the record 8,155 examinees who took the bar exams in November last year.

Topics: Supreme Court , Estela Perlas-Bernabe , bar exam

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard