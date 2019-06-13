ALL SECTIONS
Poll bets get ultimatum on SOCE

posted June 13, 2019 at 01:15 am by  PNA
The Commission on Elections on Wednesday reminded the winning and losing candidates and political parties in the mid-term elections that the last day of filing their Statements of Contributions and Expenditures or SOCE is on June 13.

“This is to advise all candidates and political parties to file their SOCE before the appropriate Comelec office,” Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said in a statement.

Republic Act 7166 requires every candidate and political party to file their SOCEs with the commission.

Also required to file the document are those whose campaigns were self-funded, those who did not incur any expenditures, and those who did not pursue their campaign activities despite filing their Certificates of Candidacy or those who withdrew their candidacies.

The office of an elected candidate who failed to file the SOCE will be considered vacant until he or she has complied with the requirement within six months from proclamation, otherwise the vacancy will be filled.

National political parties, party-list organizations and senators will have to pay P10,000 instead of the previous P30,000 for late filing.

Provincial political parties will be charged P8,500 from P22,500,  while provincial governors and vice governors will have to pay P8,000 from P25,000.

Seven thousand pesos instead of P20,000 will also have to be paid by provincial board members, congressmen, local political parties, mayors and vice mayors, while councilors will have to pay P6,000 from P15,00.

