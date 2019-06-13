ALL SECTIONS
Thursday June 13, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

BI supervisors, officers reshuffled

posted June 12, 2019 at 11:10 pm by  Vito Barcelo
Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente has reshuffled top officials at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and other international airports in the country as part of the bureau’s continuing program to end familiarization and corruption in its frontline units.

The reshuffle has been implemented involving BI supervisors and intelligence officers assigned at the three terminals of the NAIA, Cebu, and Iloilo.

Among the reshuffled personnel are heads and supervisors of the Travel Control and Enforcement Unit, which conducts secondary inspection on travelers, and of the Border Control and Intelligence Unit, which performs intelligence and counter-intelligence activities at the airports.

The new TCEU-NAIA  overall chief is Timmy Bariso who replaced Erwin Ortañez, now assigned as Interpol Airport chief. 

The TCEU-NAIA T1 head is Carelyn Tabuena vice Glenford Comia; while TCEU-NAIA T2  chief is Arlan Mendoza, replacing Benlando Guevarra; and TCEU-NAIA T3 head is Anthony Lopez in place of  Virgilio Cadang.

Named new NAIA-BCIU chief is Atty. Rommel Tacorda in place of Bienvenido  Castillo who is new deputy chief of the Anti-Terrorist Group, while  Karen Mojica is the new POD chief of staff, replacing Fidel Mendoza.

Also given new assignments are Jane Hizon as  NAIA-T1 TCEU deputy head; Ma. Bernadette Catipay named  NAIA T2 Deputy head while NAIA-T3 deputy head is Raymond Nell Ganias; Cebu-Mactan  International    Airport TCEU head is Asuncion Palma Gil; Iloilo International Airport head is Sharon Mariano.

According to the BI chief, the second wave of reshuffle will take place in the coming weeks.

Morente said Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra ordered the reshuffle of airport officials assigned at the NAIA and the rest from other international airports in the country.

The BI chief has ordered affected personnel to immediately report to their new assignments and assume their duties.

The reassignment will give them new tasks so they can face new challenges and responsibilities and avoid familiarity and lax performance of duties.

The reshuffle is also aimed to improve the career and enhance the performance of its personnel.

BI Deputy Commissioner Tobias Javier said that aside from strengthening the agency’s manpower at international ports, the BI was also focused on developing the professional growth of its employees.

Meanwhile, the second wave of reshuffle will affect airport operations section, port operations division deputy heads, terminal supervisor and  BI’s special operations and communications unit.

Topics: Jaime Morente , Ninoy Aquino International Airport , Bureau of Immigration , Travel Control and Enforcement Unit

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Working Pillars of the House
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard