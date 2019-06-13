BI supervisors, officers reshuffled

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente has reshuffled top officials at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and other international airports in the country as part of the bureau’s continuing program to end familiarization and corruption in its frontline units. The reshuffle has been implemented involving BI supervisors and intelligence officers assigned at the three terminals of the NAIA, Cebu, and Iloilo. Among the reshuffled personnel are heads and supervisors of the Travel Control and Enforcement Unit, which conducts secondary inspection on travelers, and of the Border Control and Intelligence Unit, which performs intelligence and counter-intelligence activities at the airports. The new TCEU-NAIA overall chief is Timmy Bariso who replaced Erwin Ortañez, now assigned as Interpol Airport chief. The TCEU-NAIA T1 head is Carelyn Tabuena vice Glenford Comia; while TCEU-NAIA T2 chief is Arlan Mendoza, replacing Benlando Guevarra; and TCEU-NAIA T3 head is Anthony Lopez in place of Virgilio Cadang. Named new NAIA-BCIU chief is Atty. Rommel Tacorda in place of Bienvenido Castillo who is new deputy chief of the Anti-Terrorist Group, while Karen Mojica is the new POD chief of staff, replacing Fidel Mendoza. Also given new assignments are Jane Hizon as NAIA-T1 TCEU deputy head; Ma. Bernadette Catipay named NAIA T2 Deputy head while NAIA-T3 deputy head is Raymond Nell Ganias; Cebu-Mactan International Airport TCEU head is Asuncion Palma Gil; Iloilo International Airport head is Sharon Mariano. According to the BI chief, the second wave of reshuffle will take place in the coming weeks.Morente said Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra ordered the reshuffle of airport officials assigned at the NAIA and the rest from other international airports in the country. The BI chief has ordered affected personnel to immediately report to their new assignments and assume their duties. The reassignment will give them new tasks so they can face new challenges and responsibilities and avoid familiarity and lax performance of duties. The reshuffle is also aimed to improve the career and enhance the performance of its personnel. BI Deputy Commissioner Tobias Javier said that aside from strengthening the agency’s manpower at international ports, the BI was also focused on developing the professional growth of its employees. Meanwhile, the second wave of reshuffle will affect airport operations section, port operations division deputy heads, terminal supervisor and BI’s special operations and communications unit.