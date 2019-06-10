ALL SECTIONS
Monday June 10, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Romualdez seeks creation of cancer hospital for poor

posted June 09, 2019 at 11:30 pm by  Rio N. Araja
Leyte Rep.-elect Ferdinand Martin Romualdez is pushing for the creation of a government-owned cancer specialty hospital for cancer patients, especially the poor.

Following the passage of the National Integrated Cancer Control Act or Republic Act 11225 toward the creation of cancer specialty hospitals and clinics by the private sector, he said he saw the need to put up a public hospital for cancer patients to ensure a comprehensive high-quality cancer care services at an affordable price.

Romualdez, Philippine Constitution Association and Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats president, is a leading contender in the House speakership race.

He said the hospital shall be called the Philippine National Cancer Center.

“The creation of the specialty cancer hospital will be included in my legislative agenda as ‘malasakit’ (compassion) to all cancer patients. We need a government-funded hospital for the poor cancer patients,” he noted.

The proposal would complement the Cancer Control Act that President Rodrigo Duterte signed last February designed to institutionalize a national integrated program to fight cancer cases and improve cancer survivorship.

“We have to complement the newly signed law on battling cancer by building a cancer specialty government hospital to take care of cancer patients. Remember that cancer is the third leading cause of death in the country,” the Leyte lawmaker said.

He said an initial P1 billion fund under the national budget to start building the cancer specialty hospital.

According to Romualdez, he originally initiated the proposal in the 16th Congress where served as the House independent bloc leader.

A similar bill was refiled this 17th Congress by his wife, Incumbent Leyte Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez.

“Cancer rates are expected to increase with aging of populations and changes in lifestyles associated with economic development,” Romualdez said.

“My proposal intends to provide financial support toward the establishment and maintenance of a cancer center for the welfare and benefit of the Filipino people,” he said.

Topics: Ferdinand Martin Romualdez , National Integrated Cancer Control Act , Philippine Constitution Association , House of Representatives , Philippine National Cancer Center

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Congress Trivia 1
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard