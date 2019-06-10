Romualdez seeks creation of cancer hospital for poor

Leyte Rep.-elect Ferdinand Martin Romualdez is pushing for the creation of a government-owned cancer specialty hospital for cancer patients, especially the poor. Following the passage of the National Integrated Cancer Control Act or Republic Act 11225 toward the creation of cancer specialty hospitals and clinics by the private sector, he said he saw the need to put up a public hospital for cancer patients to ensure a comprehensive high-quality cancer care services at an affordable price. Romualdez, Philippine Constitution Association and Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats president, is a leading contender in the House speakership race. He said the hospital shall be called the Philippine National Cancer Center. “The creation of the specialty cancer hospital will be included in my legislative agenda as ‘malasakit’ (compassion) to all cancer patients. We need a government-funded hospital for the poor cancer patients,” he noted. The proposal would complement the Cancer Control Act that President Rodrigo Duterte signed last February designed to institutionalize a national integrated program to fight cancer cases and improve cancer survivorship. “We have to complement the newly signed law on battling cancer by building a cancer specialty government hospital to take care of cancer patients. Remember that cancer is the third leading cause of death in the country,” the Leyte lawmaker said.He said an initial P1 billion fund under the national budget to start building the cancer specialty hospital. According to Romualdez, he originally initiated the proposal in the 16th Congress where served as the House independent bloc leader. A similar bill was refiled this 17th Congress by his wife, Incumbent Leyte Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez. “Cancer rates are expected to increase with aging of populations and changes in lifestyles associated with economic development,” Romualdez said. “My proposal intends to provide financial support toward the establishment and maintenance of a cancer center for the welfare and benefit of the Filipino people,” he said.