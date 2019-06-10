Protestants, Baptist to hold Interfaith rally

Protestant and Baptist leaders will lead a huge interfaith rally to pray for the health and wellness as well as wisdom of President Rodrigo Duterte and even of Vice President Leni Robredo. At a news conference in Quezon City, Pastor Jaime Poliquit of the Generous Life International Ministry said “whether the President is healthy or not, we do pray for him every Sunday despite his imperfections.” “We pray for him that God will allow him to finish his term [until 2022],” he added. He said the President needs the strength and the wisdom. “We do not only pray for him, but also for the vice president, the Cabinet secretaries, and members of the Senate and House of Representatives,” he said.According to Poliquit, they are planning to hold a big prayer rally involving different leaders in faith. “If there are many protest rallies criticizing the government, why can’t we stage prayer rallies,” he told the. “We pray not just to support the President blindly,” he said. Leaders of the Philippine Council of Evangelical Churches, Impact Alliance Ministry and Conservative Baptists joined Poliquit during the conference.