Summit lauds gov’t-private partnerships

Don Paulino, general manager of Shell Philippines Exploration B.V. (SPEX), lauded companies that partner with the academe for student internships, on-the-job training, leadership seminars and other learning interactions during the first International Summit of Alumni, Academe, Industry and Government. “Equipping the next leaders of the country with the right skills and tools is essential to help them achieve success, paving the way for the country’s advancement,” he says in outlining the “Road Map from Now to Future” during the recent three-day summit.Paulino leads the Malampaya Deepwater Gas-to-Power project, one of the most successful Public-Private Partnerships in the history of the Philippines that allows the provision of 30 percent of the country’s power needs and the contribution of $10 billion in government revenues.Providing venues where young people can immerse themselves in various industries early in their studies is crucial as it will help them choose which career journey they would like to embark on. Paulino also said that creating an ecosystem where different industries work together to build and provide sustainable solutions to complex issues is also another innovative way to set up a collaborative environment for students. Further, he reiterated the importance of equipping young people with collaborative and leadership skills to ensure that the ecosystem will survive and thrive. Paulino also urged educators to coach, rather than tell their students what to do. “Coaching empowers students and gives them the opportunity to come up with solutions to different obstacles. You have to guide students to solve problems in their own, unique way,” he says.