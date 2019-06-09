Face mask challenge launched vs. pollution

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) has embarked on a campaign dubbed “mask challenge” to call for action against air pollution. For its “We want clean air” mask challenge, EMB is seeking either photos or videos of people with their face masks, particularly those made of recycled materials. Ten winners will be chosen. “Face masks do little to protect people from air pollution but can be an effective way to highlight how much Filipinos want clean air,” EMB OIC Assistant Director Vizminda Osorio said in an interview over the weekend. The contest focuses on face masks, especially from recyclables to help show urgency for protection from polluted air which most people breathe, she added. Recyclable materials are among wastes generated in the country. Experts identified waste, households, industry, transportation, and agriculture as the main human sources of air pollution. The mask challenge is an activity for the country’s annual June celebration of World Environment Day and Philippine Environment Month both focusing on air pollution this year, the EMB official said.“Share your most creative mask photo, a commitment to beat air pollution and challenge your friends to join you in making a difference,” said EMB in its contest promotion. The contest is open to people in the National Capital Region as well as Regions III (Central Luzon) and IV-A (Calabarzon). Entries must include captions on how they can help address air pollution, noted EMB while maximum length of video entries must be 30 seconds. Entries will be accepted until June 21. According to EMB, the contest’s 10 winners will receive invitations to the launch of “Kantalikasan” album, with 10 songs about the environment, and gift cheques worth P1,000 each. “Kantalikasan” is an environmental songwriting competition.