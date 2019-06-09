KSA in need of 1,000 nurses, POEA SAYS

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration has announced that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is looking to hire 1,000 nurses. The POEA said the Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia has opened employment opportunities for female specialist nurses. It noted that applicants should have a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, a board passer or has a Professional Regulation Commission license, and must have a minimum of one-year related experience. The basic salary offer will start at SR4,110 (P56,892) with SR295 (P4,083) increment for every additional year of experience. Those who will be hired will also have a paid annual vacation with a free round-trip economy ticket as well as free food and accommodation. The POEA reminded applicants to register online at www.eregister.poea.gov.ph and personally submit the required documents to the POEA main office in Mandaluyong City.Among the needed requirements are original copies of detailed resumé with a job description, school credentials, relevant to the position applied for (authenticated by Department of Foreign Affairs and/or Commission on Higher Education, or notarized, whichever is applicable). Also, applicants are asked to submit employment certificates, relevant to the position applied for; valid passport (at least six months); two pieces of 2x2 recent picture; certificate of POEA online PEOS (log on to www.peos.poea.gov.ph); and printed copy of Worker’s Information Sheet / E-Registration (log on to https://eservices.poea.gov.ph). Applicants are also required to present their original documents for authentication of the written information. Deadline of submission of applications is on June 28, 2019. Interview will start in July 2019. POEA said that exact dates will be announced later.