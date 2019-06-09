ALL SECTIONS
Jun 09, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

KSA in need of 1,000 nurses, POEA SAYS

posted June 08, 2019 at 11:00 pm by  PNA
The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration  has announced that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia  is looking to hire 1,000 nurses.

The POEA  said the Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia has opened employment opportunities for female specialist nurses.

It noted that applicants should have a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, a board passer or has a Professional Regulation Commission license, and must have a minimum of one-year related experience.

The basic salary offer will start at SR4,110 (P56,892) with SR295 (P4,083) increment for every additional year of experience.

Those who will be hired will also have a paid annual vacation with a free round-trip economy ticket as well as free food and accommodation.

The  POEA reminded applicants to register online at www.eregister.poea.gov.ph and personally submit the required documents to the POEA main office in Mandaluyong City.

Among the needed requirements are original copies of detailed resumé with a job description, school credentials, relevant to the position applied for (authenticated by Department of Foreign Affairs and/or Commission on Higher Education, or notarized, whichever is applicable).

Also, applicants are asked to submit employment certificates, relevant to the position applied for; valid passport (at least six months); two pieces of 2x2 recent picture; certificate of POEA online PEOS (log on to www.peos.poea.gov.ph); and printed copy of Worker’s Information Sheet / E-Registration (log on to https://eservices.poea.gov.ph).

Applicants are also required to present their original documents for authentication of the written information.

Deadline of submission of applications is on June 28, 2019.

Interview will start in July 2019. POEA said that exact dates will be announced later.

Topics: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia , KSA , nurses , Philippine Overseas Employment Administration , POEA

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Congress Trivia 1
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard