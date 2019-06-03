PNP reshuffles three chiefs of police in Metro Manila

National Capital Region Police Office chief, Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Sunday confirmed the reshuffle of the chiefs of police of the cities of Valenzuela, Marikina, and Caloocan. Eleazar said Col. Carlito M. Gaces will be the acting chief of police of Valenzuela City, replacing Col. David Poklay who is now the new provincial director of Tarlac. Col. Restituto Arcangel of Caloocan City, on the other hand, has been assigned as new chief of police of Marikina City, replacing Col. Redrico Maranan. Col. Noel Flores took over as new police chief of Caloocan while Maranan was assigned as provincial director of Pangasinan. Eleazar said the reorganization was an outcome of the PNP's career advancement program.“Furthermore, upon assessment of the oversight committee it is necessary to designate an officer who is familiar with the structure of the community where his expertise is needed,” he added. Among the police officers affected by reshuffling, Maranan got the most media attention after Marikina City Mayor Marcelino Teodoro was reported to have withdrawn the city government’s support after he was reportedly not consulted on the appointment of the new city police chief. Maranan earlier confirmed that gas allowance for the Marikina City’s police patrol has been reduced while hotline numbers for peace and order operations have been cut.