Sokor envoy seeks more PH tourists, offers visa-free entry

Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Han Dong-Man said on Sunday that the Korean government plans to make its country more accessible to Filipino tourists by making applications for visa easier, The Korean envoy issued the statement in line with the celebration of 70 years of Philippine-South Korean diplomatic ties, which dated back when the Philippines deployed Filipino soldiers to help in the Korean War. Han, who was a special guest during the celebration held at Quirino Grandstand earlier, said that the two countries are eyeing to forge closer diplomatic ties by instituting a free trade agreement seen to boost the economy. “Many Koreans love the Philippines.... In particular, the Filipinos are very friendly and very hospitable. That’s why 1.6 million Koreans visited this wonderful country,” Han said. He added that the Korean government wants to invite up to 2 million Filipino tourists to South Korea by granting them multiple-entry visas.“For qualified people such the business people, media people of course, and government officers, we give them a multiple visa at least five years or 10 years with one single document saying that I’m working in this company,” Han said. “Any Filipino for visit to Korea [will be] entitled to get multiple-entry visa. Among the ASEAN countries, Philippines only is the country to be allowed of multiple-entry visa,” he added. The celebration was highlighted by a parade held at the Quirino Grandstand, along with cultural exchange activities between the Filipinos and Koreans. Kpop artists Pink Fantasy and M.Fect performed during the celebration.