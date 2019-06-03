Gas leak, not IED triggered Sampaloc blast­—NCRPO

BOMB EXPLOSION. Members of a bomb squad from the Manila police inspect the site of an explosion at a Yogurt and tea house along located along Gastumbide St. in Sampaloc Manila where 6 people were reportedly injured around 8 a.m. on sunday. Initial report said that the explosion was caused by a gas tank leak. Norman Cruz

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar has clarified that it was gas leak and not an improvised explosive device (IED) which triggered the explosion in Sampaloc, Manila on Sunday, resulting in the injury of seven persons, including a three-year-old boy. Eleazar, who personally went to the blast site, said the incident is not related to any terror attack but a clear case of negligence causing a gas leak that led to an explosion.“This is gas leak based on the initial investigation report from the Manila Police District (MPD),” Eleazar said. Based on the report from the MPD, the explosion occurred around 8:10 a.m. at the Yogurt and Tea House along Dalupan Street in Sampaloc, Manila. Initial findings showed that the possible cause of the blast was a gas leak, as investigators ruled out a possible terror attack.“Possible gas leak (of) Petron Gasul based on an inspection conducted by EOD (Explosive Ordnance Division) MPD responding team. No IED (improvised explosive device) or parts explosive device found so far. (We are) still conducting post-blast investigation at the scene,” the report said. Injured victims were rushed to the Mary Chiles General Hospital for medical treatment. The explosion also damaged 10 vehicles as well as the glass panels of the hospital in front of the blast site.