Gawad Kalinga eyes more feeding centers for 3.5m kids

To help reduce hunger and malnutrition among 3.5 million affected children, the Gawad Kalinga Community Development Foundation Inc. is eyeing to build more feeding kitchens in areas close to public schools. At a news conference in Quezon City, Mark Lawrence Cruz, GK project head, said they have tapped a private partner, Bayer, to build additional feeding kitchens in Bulacan’s Norzagaray and Isabela’s Echague, and produce up to 3,000-vegetable-based meals daily for at least 3,000 school children in the areas. “We have partnered with Bayer Fund to expand and improve our operations, and reach out to more school children,” he told reporters. Charina Garrido-Ocampo, Legacy Monsanto corporate affairs head and acting Bayer Fund focal person, said to address hunger among children as part of their corporate social responsibility is important so that “when they attend school, they can concentrate better on their studies.”According to Gawad Kalinga, hunger is a threat to children depriving them to realize their full potential, not growing to be as tall, as healthy nor as bright as they could. The effects of hunger and poverty on children “could become irreversible, especially if we’re not there for them NOW, when they need us the worst,” the foundation said.