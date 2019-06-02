Arroyo lauds Iloilo airport expansion

Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo has congratulated the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines for obtaining the required approval to proceed with the expansion of the Iloilo International Airport. Speaking during her visit in Iloilo Friday, Arroyo, who has been strongly pushing for the expansion of the airport which was built during her presidency in 2007, said she was informed by CAAP that the Department of the Interior and Local Government had finally signed the agreement Thursday. DILG’s signing was the crucial step before the resolution is sent to the National Economic and Development Authority for the next phase of the project. “I would like to extend my sincerest congratulations to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines [CAAP] for finally getting the green light to start the expansion of the Iloilo International Airport,” Arroyo said. The Iloilo Airport was built during Speaker Arroyo’s presidency and opened its doors to commercial operations in 2007 with a capacity of 1.2 million passengers a year.Arroyo said more than a decade later, its demand for capacity has doubled as it is now operating for 2.4 million passengers a year. “Indeed an expansion is much needed,” she said. To facilitate the expansion, Arroyo had previously conducted an oversight hearing at the Lower House on the Iloilo airport to determine the status of its expansion projects. This paved the way for fast-tracking of the signing of the board resolution to start the process to pave the way for its expansion. “With the signing of the CAAP Board Resolution granting the Original Proponent Status [OPS] to the unsolicited proponent for the expansion of the Iloilo airport, the CAAP may now proceed subject the proposal to a Swiss Challenge. It is one step closer to bringing comfort, safety and convenience to one of the busiest airports in the country. Again my congratulations to CAAP,” Arroyo said.