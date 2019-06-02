ALL SECTIONS
TNCs told: Abide by fare discount law

posted June 01, 2019 at 11:20 pm by  Manila Standard
Regulators and transport networks like Grab will do well to enforce the mandatory 20 percent discount for students, persons with disabilities, and senior citizens, according to Rep. Frederick Siao of Iligan City.

Violators must be penalized, the lawmaker said in a press statement.

Grab units and other transport network companies should give the fare discounts because they are public utility vehicles by virtue of the certificates of public convenience and provisional authority to operate that are issued to them, according to  Siao, author of a proposed law known as  Student Fare Discount Act.

LTFRB must also fairly apply the laws and regulations on fare discounts to all public transport utilities, Siao said. 

“No special treatment, sacred cows, or exceptions on this issue. Taxis, and PUVs grant fare discounts. Why should Grab and the like be exempted,” Siao said. Grab just has to include the fare discount feature in their booking menu of options and features, he said.

Since the TNCs have been violating the fare discount requirement, it is but proper that LTFRB imposes a reasonable fine against them, Siao said.

In the 18th Congress, I will propose in a bill that the proceeds from fines be deposited in a Commuters’ Welfare Fund, so that aside from the comprehensive third party liability insurance, this Fund can be for the commuter-victims of road mishaps, he said.

Siao said the financing for the hospitalization, post-incident recovery, burial, and financial assistance to victims’ dependents can be sourced from this Commuters’ Welfare Fund.  

