ALL SECTIONS
Jun 02, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Lawmakers empower DOH on hospitals’ bed capacity

posted June 01, 2019 at 11:00 pm by  Maricel Cruz
The leadership of the House of Representatives has supported the bill authorizing the Department of Health to set and approve the bed capacity of all government hospitals.

The House, led by Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, approved HB  9155 by a unanimous vote of 177 lawmakers.

The bill, authored by  a Baguio City lawmaker, gives the DOH the power to address the mismatch in occupancy and improve the quality of government health services.

The bill mandates that through an administrative order, the DOH shall determine the bed capacities of government hospitals, subject to specific guidelines that shall be issued and promulgated within three months after the Act’s enactment.

The bill tasks the DOH to provide Congress, through the House Committee on Health and the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, an annual report of hospitals with approved bed capacity, along with the necessary funding requirements.

Likewise, the secretary of Health shall include in the DOH’s  program the funding requirements for the increase in bed capacity of each of the hospitals in accordance with the Philippine Hospital Development Plan and the Modernization/Development Plan of each hospital.    

Topics: House of Representatives , Department of Health , DOH , Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo , HB  9155

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Congress Trivia 1
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard