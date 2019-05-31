NPAs ambush foreign IP observers

Foreign observers from Indigenous People’s communities in four Asian countries escaped unscathed after the military convoy they were traveling with was ambushed by New People’s Army rebels in a remote village in Bukidnon Thursday. At least seven army soldiers were wounded in the attack, which sparked a brief exchange of fire. Reports said the military entourage bearing foreigners from IP communities in Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia and Malaysia and local volunteers were traversing Sitio Nasandigan, Brgy. Kalabugao, Impasug-ong, Bukidnon when they were hit by a roadside bomb. “We thought a tire exploded, then we heard a burst of fire, somebody shouted duck,” one of the foreigner said. “We were afraid but we are very thankful to Filipino soldiers for providing us protection” a female observer said. The foreign IP representatives arrived in to the country to observe the activity of local IP community volunteers belonging to Higaonon Amamag Malandang Olandok Gagaw in Sitio Sitio Mintapod, Brgy. Hagpa, Impasugong town.“We denounced strongly this attack on foreign observers who were in the country to visit various projects of IPs in the locality. They are non-combatant civilians,” said Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesman Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo. “That is a totally detestable act by the CPP-NPA that deserves widespread, global condemnation. It only shows that contrary to their portrayed role, they are anti-IP progress. The CPP wants our rural folks to remain poor and dejected,” Arevalo added. Troops discovered two more unexploded anti-personnel mines left by the fleeing NPA rebels. The foreign delegation left the country through Laguindingan Airport in Cagayan de Oro City for their next mission.