House wants masterplan to avoid repeat of water shortage

Congressmen are seeking ways to avoid a repeat of the water shortage in Metro Manila two months ago at the urging of Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. This as the joint House committees on government enterprises and privatization and public works and highways on Tuesday approved the creation of a technical working group tasked to study strategies including the creation of a water security masterplan to avert water shortages. The joint panel approved Arroyo’s House Resolutions 2547 and 2548 that mandate the drafting of a water security masterplan. Marikina Rep. Bayani Fernando, chairman of the public works committee and member of the other panel, said the working group will look into the issue of water shortage from different perspectives and will seek solution to the problem through a long-term solution. Fernando said the legislators would continue their efforts in the next Congress since the current Congress will adjourn sine die on June 8.“The issue is already being tackled in accordance with a resolution. This is needed to coordinate all the moves and share the experiences of various government agencies involved in water supply,” Fernando said in an interview after the hearing. “We have known this problem for 20 years, the problem is why did we fail to resolve it in time?” he added. Jeric Sevilla, head of the communications group of the Manila Water, told legislators that the Ayala owned company continues exerting efforts “to arrest the effects of the supply deficit.” Sevilla said the company supports the creation of the TWG and said remediation efforts done by the company has resulted in better supply in its franchise area.