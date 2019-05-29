No smoking in gov’t premises, says CSC

The Civil Service Commission on Tuesday reminded government employees to refrain from smoking in public and even in designated smoking areas. In a statement, the commission reiterated the mandates of Memorandum Circular 17 series of 2009 or the Smoking Prohibition Based on 100-percent Smoke-Free Policy. It prohibits smoking in or on the premises, buildings, and grounds of government agencies providing health, education and/or social welfare and development services such as hospitals, health centers, schools, universities and colleges. It also prohibits smoking in designated smoking areas. CSC chairperson Alicia dela Rosa-Bala said the memorandum circular was part of the country’s efforts to enforce Article 8 of the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, which aims to protect the public from the perils of second-hand tobacco smoke. The commission’s reminder is in line with the celebration of the World No Tobacco Day on May 31, which is the annual campaign on raising public awareness about the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco use and second-hand smoke exposure. It also discourages the use of tobacco in any form. Meanwhile, the Metro Manila Development Authority has lined up the promotion of public awareness on the effect of tobacco use as among its activities in connection with this year’s “Back-to-School” program of the government. MMDA chairman Danilo Lim said this year’s activity was focused on escalating awareness on tobacco control and promoting a safer and healthier environment. “Health and sanitation, urban protection and pollution control are among the seven mandates of the MMDA. We are tasked to promote and safeguard the health and sanitation of Metropolitan Manila especially the youth who will become our future leaders,” he said.Lim enumerated major activities of the agency in preparation for the school opening. The activities include: • Inspection of 100-meter perimeter of public and private schools for selling, advertising and promoting cigarettes and other tobacco products including e-cigarettes. • Massive information dissemination by distributing leaflets to store owners, students, teachers, and public utility vehicle drivers containing the provisions of the law on access restriction and effects of smoking and cigarette smoke, • Conduct orientation in public secondary schools targeting high school students since smoking is commonly introduced among teens. “Our health environmental officers will be posting signage in public facilities to supplement these efforts,” said Lim. The MMDA also reminded the people of laws prohibiting smoking inside public places and conveyances, not only in the National Capital Region but the whole country as well. The agency, the Philippine National Police and local government units are strictly enforcing the nationwide smoking ban. The World Health Organization stated that more than six million of deaths are the result of direct tobacco use while around 890, 000 are the result of non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke. It reported that tobacco use is the leading cause of death, illness and impoverishment worldwide.