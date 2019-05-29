CoA flags NAPC for unspent P49-b fund

The Commission on Audit has flagged the National Anti-Poverty Commission for an unspent P49-million fund of the National Anti-Poverty Commission that came from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. for livelihood and agricultural projects. The 2018 audit report showed the fund was idle since its transfer to NAPC in April 2017. According to CoA, Pagcor turned over P50 million, and that only P969,479.50 was spent. Pagcor’s financial assistance was allotted to improve accessibility to free and quality education in Mindanao, sustainable livelihood programs, establishment of an integrated coconut livelihood enterprise development in the Visayas, a “talambayan” open data solution for poverty monitoring system, and other NAPC projects for the marginalized, poor and indigent sectors. The projects’ implementation had a two-year timetable that lapsed on April 4.“Funds received from the Pagcor as financial assistance for the socio-civic programs and projects of NAPC remained unutilized as of Dec. 31, 2018, thus, depriving the intended beneficiaries and the public of the benefits that could have been derived from the project,” the report read. The state auditors called on the NAPC officials to seek an extension of its agreement with Pagcor to be able to pursue the projects’ implementation. “We recommended and management agreed to make representations with Pagcor and request the possible extension of the validity of the [agreement],” the audit team said, adding that if this fails, NAPC has no choice but to return the money to Pagcor,” CoA said.