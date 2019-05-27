Bomb threat protocol for schools set

The National Capital Region Police Office has established a protocol on how to respond to bomb threats as part of security measures it prepared for the upcoming school opening in Metro Manila on June 3. NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said the protocol includes the designation of a contact person or marshal in different schools to immediately act and respond to bomb threat calls. Eleazar said NCRPO's explosive ordnance disposal units have also been alerted as part of the protocol to secure schools in the capital. The EOD, he said, will conduct the search and, if needed, will disarm, control or detonate the explosives. Eleazar urged the public to stay calm since most of the previous bomb threats in Metro Manila turned out to be hoaxes. "They should not panic as everything possible is being done to neutralize these threats," Eleazar said.Some 7,153 police officers and personnel will be deployed in the National Capital Region to ensure that no untoward incidents will happen during the school opening next week. “I would like to rally everyone to close in on the vicinity of these schools. We have to secure all our pupils and students from criminals, such as pickpockets and snatchers," he said. Eleazar said police marshals will also be deployed to secure passengers of buses, UV Express, taxis, and jeepneys. “We will be everywhere, especially our police detectives, who would secure students and other commuters inside buses, and passenger jeepneys,” Eleazar said. “All police personnel assigned in public assistance desks should coordinate with the Department of Education school authorities and local government officials,” he added.