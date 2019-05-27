Lawmaker seeks 3,000 new bailiff positions

A Surigao del Sur lawmaker is batting for the creation of new positions for 3,000 armed peace officers or bailiffs in the judiciary to provide "ample" court security. “Judges, court personnel and litigants have become increasingly exposed to potential violence when hearing cases. They deserve adequate protection. We should have at least one bailiff in every courtroom,” Rep. Johnny Pimentel said. Under the proposal, the bailiffs would form part of the regular court staff and exercise law enforcement powers in buildings and properties being used by judges. “Just like in America, we should have a bailiff keeping the peace in every court proceeding, regardless whether the case being heard is criminal or civil in nature,” Pimentel said. At present, the only peace officers in courts are the police or jail escorts of defendants in custody, he added. “But there are cases wherein the defendant is out on bail or otherwise free, in which case he or she comes to court without any police or jail escort at all,” the lawmaker said.“In the past, we’ve had highly publicized cases wherein, out of anger and frustration, people involved in lawsuits launched attacks during court proceedings,” Pimentel added. Pimentel recalled the deadliest eruption of courtroom violence that happened in Cebu City in 2013. A retired Canadian journalist charged with malicious mischief gunned down his accuser and a lawyer inside the Marcelo Fernan Palace of Justice. Armed with two handguns, John Pope, who was then 66, shot dead Reynolds Rafols, a pediatric surgeon, and his lawyer, Jubian Achas, as they waited for their hearing inside a courtroom Pope also seriously wounded then city assistant prosecutor Maria Theresa Casiño in the head.