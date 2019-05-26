Over 1M ‘tambay’ nabbed in 12 months

The number of apprehensions against individuals violating local ordinances in Metro Manila has passed the one-million mark since the police began the campaign against “tambay” or street loiterers in June 2018. In its latest accomplishment report released on Saturday, the National Capital Region Police Office stated that the five command districts in Metro Manila apprehended a total of 1,050,238 individuals. Most of those arrested violated local ordinance that prohibits smoking in public places and conveyances, the NCRPO said, as police made 242,669 apprehensions. A total of 64,163 minors were also apprehended for violating the curfew ordinance from the period of June 2018 to May 25, 2019, while more than 55,500 individuals were arrested for being half naked and 48,644 others for drinking on streets and public places. Quezon City topped the list of cities in Metro Manila with the highest number of individuals arrested. The Quezon City Police (Central Police District) made 587,536 (55.94%) apprehensions, followed by Eastern Police District (Pasig, Marikina, San Juan and Mandaluyong) with 215,253, and the Northern Police District (Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela) saw 102,662 apprehensions.The Manila Police District arrested 85,486 individuals, while the Southern Police District caught 59,301 in the cities of Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Taguig and Muntinlupa, and the town of Pateros. However, of the total apprehensions, only 153,306 individuals were charged in court, while 199,433 others were fined. NCRPO director Guillermo Eleazar said street bystanders “would not be picked up by the police as long as they follow local ordinances on loitering.” President Rodrigo Duterte initiated the campaign in 2018, ordering the police to go against street loiterers or “tambay” to ensure a peaceful community, especially at night. But the Chief Executive reminded the police they should arrest only those violating municipal or city ordinances like urinating and drinking in public places, being half-naked, making loud noises, and minors violating curfew, among others.